A main Huddersfield road was closed while fire crews tackled a chimney fire.

They were called to the terraced home on Halifax Road at Birchencliffe at 2.30pm today (Sunday).

Firefighter Gavin Shaw from Rastrick fire station said: “We needed to shut the road as an aerial appliance was required from Huddersfield to get above the chimney to deal with the fire.

“In the end three appliances were at the scene.”

The fire had caused smoke problems in a neighbouring house but the damage was confined to the chimney breast.

Firefighter Shaw added: “Can we remind people that they need to have their chimneys swept every year if they have solid fuel burners.”