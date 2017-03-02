Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A main road through West Vale is to shut for some nights in March.

The closures are scheduled on Rochdale Road and Saddleworth Road in West Vale for essential maintenance.

From Monday, March 13 both roads from Long Wall up to the junction with Stainland Road will be closed from 10pm-5.30am for resurfacing.

Access for pedestrians and emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times. The work is due to be completed by Tuesday, March 28.

Through traffic will be diverted via Elland Bridge onto the A629 Calderdale Way to Stainland Road and vice versa.

Calderdale Council’s head of Highways and Transportation Steven Lee said: “Keeping our roads in good condition is really important and this work will ensure that the surface is fit for the amount of traffic travelling on this route.

“We’ve scheduled this maintenance overnight to limit disruption and the work will be completed as quickly as possible.”