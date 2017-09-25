The video will start in 8 Cancel

There are delays of about one hour on the M62 heading towards Manchester after a crane went up in flames on the carriageway.

Fuel leaked onto the westbound carriageway of the motorway near junction 21 at Milnrow before the crane caught fire.

Loud explosions were heard for miles and motorists reported their cars shaking from the blasts.

On Monday morning one lane remains shut on the motorway between junction 21 and junction 20, for Rochdale, with queues backing up to junction 23 for Huddersfield.

Recovery of the crane has not yet taken place and it remains on the hard shoulder.

The motorway was closed in both directions on Sunday evening after people reported hearing explosions and loud bangs caused by the cranes tyres exploding.

A huge plume of smoke could also be seen billowing in the air from a distance.

Two lanes of the motorway reopened at 4am this morning to relieve traffic.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the driver of the vehicle managed to escape without injury.

Four crews were sent to the scene, as well as a specialist hazardous materials officer who was mobiles to deal with the spilled diesel.

A statement from GMFRS: “At 8.36pm on September 24, four fire engines from Heywood, Rochdale and Chadderton were mobilised to a fire involving a mobile crane on the M62 westbound carriageway between J21 Milnrow and J20 Rochdale.

“The vehicle was well alight on arrival of crew and the heat had caused the vehicles tyres to explode which could be heard across parts of Rochdale and Oldham.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are tackling the fire with two hose reels while a specialist hazardous materials officer has been mobilised to the scene as the vehicle has leaked some diesel onto the carriageway.

“Colleagues from Greater Manchester Police and the Highways Agency have closed both carriageways causing queues as expected.”