Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Commuters face more roadworks misery as a long stretch of Huddersfield’s busiest road gets dug up again – this time for months.

A £1.3m project to resurface a 0.6 mile length of the A629 Wakefield Road from Aspley to Moldgreen has been given the go-ahead.

The road just outside Huddersfield town centre is thought to be the busiest in Kirklees.

It is a key route to Wakefield and Sheffield for commercial traffic and heavy goods vehicles but also carries a high volume of local traffic with three busy intersections to Almondbury, Moldgreen and Dalton.

It is thought the work could take six months or longer.

Motorists using the road have just suffered weeks of delays due to gas works.

Now a new project is coming that will see the whole road replaced from Aspley Basin by Sainsbury’s all the way to St Paul’s Methodist Church, just before Tesco Express filling station close to Tolson museum.

Work is expected to begin in May.

Clr Peter McBride said it was “Kirklees’ most important road”.

“It’s a road we all use everyday,” he said.

“It’s constantly being dug up and is currently being affected by a water main explosion.

“It’s Kirklees’ most important road so I welcome this investment.”

Kirklees Council has activated a “Section 58 Protection” that will ban utility firms from digging up the area for five years – unless there is an emergency.

A report to councillors, says: “We are aware that this scheme may cause significant difficulties for local businesses, residents and through traffic.

“Officers will be in discussions with local councillors about the proposed improvements, and how delay and disruption can be minimised where possible.”

It is hoped some of the work will be done at night but officials have admitted junctions off the A629 up to Almondbury, Moldgreen and Dalton, may have to be closed during the project.

The council says contractors will split between day and “off peak” shifts, with work continuing until 11pm on some occasions.

Meanwhile, gas works on another major Kirklees route, the A62 Leeds Road at Mirfield are set to begin on Saturday, lasting for two weeks.

Temporary traffic lights will be installed at the junction with Stocksbank Road, close to the old Three Nuns pub. Delays are expected.

A Kirklees Council Spokesperson said: “We estimate at this early stage, that the works will take between 20 and 25 weeks. We know that this is a very busy road, as such we will continuously look for ways to implement methods of working that minimise delays and disruption where possible.”