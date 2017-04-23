Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More major roadworks are set to hit a main Huddersfield road ... and they will last until October at the earliest.

Old gas pipes are set to be replaced around Leeds Road and St Andrews Road which are due to start early in May and finish next June.

The work will be carried out by the north of England’s gas distributor, Northern Gas Networks (NGN) who will spend £2.5m replacing around 3km of existing metal gas mains with more durable plastic pipes.

The ageing pipes, some of which are nearly 60 years old, have required several emergency repairs in recent years. NGN has prioritised them for replacement this year to minimise any future inconvenience.

The work on Leeds Road which will begin on Tuesday, May 2, has been planned in conjunction with Kirklees Council to ensure the scheme is completed with as little disruption as possible. It comes after major roadworks due to gas pipes on Wakefield Road, Aspley; Bradley Road, Bradley and Woodhead Road, Berry Brow.

A customer drop-in session will be held at Canalside Sports Complex, 509 Leeds Road, Huddersfield, HD2 1YJ this Thursday (April 27) between 11.30am and 5pm. People are welcome to call in and meet the NGN Customer Care team who will be able to provide further information and answer any questions they may have about this project.

The work will be carried out in phases in order to minimise disruption.

Phase One will begin on Tuesday, May 2, directly outside the Superbowl on Leeds Road and progress down to the junction of Bradley Mills Lane. This phase is anticipated to last around 18 weeks.

During this time the cycle lane on Leeds Road will be closed while the footpath directly outside the Superbowl and along Leeds Road will also be closed with alternative pedestrian walkways and crossings provided.

Phase Two will begin on St Andrews Road on May 22 and last around 20 weeks. Works will start directly outside the Ford and Skoda garages and move towards Thistle Street.

As this phase progresses it will be necessary to introduce traffic management measures and more details about this will provided nearer the time.

Details on the works involved during Phase Three will be provided later in the year.

Engineers will be working from Monday to Saturday between 8am and 4.30pm and NGN will continue to provide updates as the project progresses.

Paul Jagger, Construction Services Area Manager Northern Gas Networks said: “We have been working closely with Kirklees Council to carefully plan these works to coincide with their resurfacing scheme due to take place on Leeds Road next year and minimise any disruption to customers.

“We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these works and thank our customers for their patience and support in getting them completed as quickly as possible.”

For further information about the project please contact NGN’s Customer Care team on 0800 040 7766 or email customercare@northerngas.co.uk