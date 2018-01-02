Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A key slip road off the M62 into Huddersfield is closed this evening causing huge traffic problems for motorists.

Police were called to the junction 25 eastbound sliproad at around 3.30pm to what they have described as a ‘concern for safety’.

No further details have been disclosed by police who remain at the scene.

Highways England has reported the closure is set to remain in place until around 7pm and are advising motorists to avoid it and plan ahead.

The closure is likely to cause extra traffic into Huddersfield Junction 24 Ainley Top where there is already expected to be delays due to a planned vigil at the slip road for Yassar Yaqub one year on from his death. Tailbacks down the motorway can often be a mile or so on normal weekdays.

Alternatively motorists can continue to junction 26 Chain Bar and return to Huddersfield on the A638 via Cleckheaton.