Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Make the most of the mild autumn weather, says Examiner weatherman Paul Stevens.

A change in wind direction from the east to the south and south-westerly has lifted temperatures above normal for late October – touching as high as 16deg C (61deg F) in Huddersfield town centre on Wednesday.

But by the middle of next week, it will be cooler as temperatures return to early November norms of about 9deg C (48deg F) to 10deg C (50deg F).

Said Paul: “We have had a change in wind direction from the east to the south and south-west. We had expected temperatures of 13deg C (55deg F) or 14deg C (57deg F) but it has managed to touch 16deg C. This late in October, we should be getting temperatures of about 12deg C (53deg F).

Autumn in Huddersfield: Readers share their beautiful pictures

“Over the next few days, temperatures will remain similar to Wednesday. The early mornings might be a bit cloudy with a little mist and fog patches, but not cold and with nothing to worry about in terms of frost.

“It will be warmer than normal right into next week with temperatures of 14deg C or 15deg C (59deg F). Over the weekend, we will have some warm air from the continent and if we get some sunshine we could see temperatures on Saturday and Sunday perhaps as high as 16deg C or 17deg c (62deg F).”

Light winds meant the trees were still laden with autumnal leaves and Paul added: “It’s a pleasant spell of late autumn weather and will stay mild probably up to Halloween – so get out and enjoy it!”

But he said: “The further outlook is that after Wednesday and Thursday it’s likely to get somewhat cooler with temperatures returning to early November norms – and getting colder still towards the end of the first week in November.”