Hospital campaign group Hands Off HRI has confirmed its split is permanent.

A row about the direction of campaigning led to leading members going in different directions.

But a bizarre situation emerged with both sides continuing to claim they were ‘Hands Off HRI’.

In a bid to put their differences aside after months of rowing, the rival groups met for crunch talks on April 4 in the presence of neutral mediators.

But Karl Deitch, founder of the original campaign, said reconciliation had failed.

His group, now known as ‘Original Hands Off HRI’, released a statement today confirming they had rejected attempts by the other group, known as ‘Official Hands Off HRI’, to work together.

It comes after the ‘official’ group locked him out of the bank account containing the funds raised to fight the health chiefs behind the hospital shake-up plan.

Mr Deitch said Original Hands Off HRI was now asking for 100% of the funds raised before the split to be handed back and then both sides would deposit 80% of their fundraising into a joint account each month. This would be controlled by solicitors, Irwin Mitchell, which has agreed to continue representing both sides.

Mr Deitch said he thought the ‘official’ group, which has stated a wider aim to challenge national NHS policy alongside its local campaign to save HRI from demolition, should change its name.

And he said his group did not recognise the Annual General Meeting being hosted by the split group this Thursday, billed as a public meeting to elect a new committee.

Karl speaking about the split in February

He said: “We are the original campaign – our name remains.

“If they decide to go national then Hands off HRI doesn’t apply to them.

“They should adopt ‘Hands Off NHS’ or another name to suit their target audience.

“We do not acknowledge their AGM as a proper and fair representation of the wider community.”

Mr Deitch said he hoped the split group would agree to the terms and they could both move on ahead of health chiefs’ final proposals for Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, due to be revealed in June.

He added: “We can now concentrate on the job in hand.

“Rest assured we will be working hard to save our services here in Huddersfield as we set out to do in January last year.

“Keeping it local and for our community.

“Nothing more nothing less.

“We hope this will not only allow us all to move forward with challenging the clinical commissioning groups and their proposals but also reassure the public their generous donations are safe and will be used to pay for the potential legal challenge ahead.”