Malcolm Lunn had indecent images of children and extreme pornography involving animals on his computer

A pensioner has been given a community order after indecent images of children and extreme pornography involving animals was found on his computer equipment.

Duncan Ritchie, prosecuting, told Leeds Crown Court today police had searched the home of Malcolm Lunn in Tinderley Grove, Almondbury, in June while he was away on holiday after information someone at the address had used a file sharing website.

When he returned from holiday he made no comment when interviewed but items which had been seized including a computer tower and four external hard drives were then subsequently examined.

Mr Ritchie said 24 video files were found including 17 Category A movies, all but one of which was still accessible. They were the most serious category and included penetration of a child as young as seven.

Six videos at category B and one at category C were also found while 29 still images had been deleted three at category A, nine at Category B and 17 at Category C.

The examination also revealed 163 extreme pornographic images involving animals. When he was re-interviewed about what was found Lunn suggested his network router was insecure, appearing to deny responsibility.

Lunn, 73, admitted seven offences of making indecent images and three of possessing extreme pornography. He was given a three year community order with a 60 day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Judge James Spencer QC told him: “You knew perfectly well you should not have this material."

But he said he was prepared to follow the recommendation from the Probation Service for such a community order “for the purpose of working with them to address this particular kind of offending.”