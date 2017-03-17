Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager has been charged with rape following a serious sexually assaulted in Fartown .

The woman was attacked at playing fields on Spaines Road in the early hours of Saturday, March 11.

Daniel Artym, 19, from Bradford Road in Huddersfield, was arrested yesterday (Thursday) and subsequently charged with rape.

He is due to appear before Kirklees Magistrates Court later today (Friday).

The attack happened at 1.50am on Saturday. Police have not disclosed the victim’s age.