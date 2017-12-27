Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 20-year-old man died in a crash in the early hours of this morning.

Now West Yorkshire Police are appealing for information following a fatal collision in Bradford.

The incident happened shortly after midnight today (27 December) on Whetley Lane near to the junction with Fairbank Road in Manningham.

A grey Peugeot 107 was travelling along Fairbank Road towards the junction with Whetley Lane.

Another vehicle, a grey Vauxhall Astra was travelling along Whetley Lane in the direction of Toller Lane.

The two vehicles collided close to the junction and then hit two parked cars at the side of the road.

A 20-year-old man was taken to Bradford Royal Infirmary but sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has any information is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting log number 0040 of 27 December.