A tenant at a hostel for homeless people was arrested after throwing items around his room and verbally abusing a member of staff.

Raymond Woods, who has more than 300 convictions to his name, has since been evicted from Clare House following the incident yesterday (March 7).

The nuisance offender is currently subject to a Criminal Behaviour Order which bans him from entering Huddersfield town centre for two years.

His solicitor Mike Sisson-Pell described the chronic alcoholic’s case as very sad and difficult.

He told Kirklees magistrates: “When he first went to Clare Hill he was made up and thanked the police for assisting him in getting the residency there.

“The system is going to lose patience with him but there’s a hole in the system that allows people like him who need residential care to circulate.

“Prison isn’t proper residential care.”

The 60-year-old was arrested yesterday evening and admitted to breaching the peace.

Prosecutor Andy Wills said that another resident at the Clare Hill premises had complained about Woods’ behaviour and a staff member went to his room.

She found that various items had been thrown around it and he was warned to clean up.

However, he was verbally abusive and police were called.

The court heard that Woods, who has 343 offences on his record, was handed the CBO last September.

The order bans him from entering Huddersfield town centre as defined by the ring road but he breached this six times.

Mr Wills said that the latest breach happened on February 28 when Woods was spotted by police dealing with an incident outside McDonald’s at 4.45am.

He told magistrates: “They were dealing with a group of local youths when they saw Woods stood outside the door.

“He was recognised as subject to a Criminal Behaviour Order and admitted that he was taking a short cut back home but had no lawful excuse to be in the town centre.”

Magistrates, who heard that Woods also breached his curfew by a total of 14 hours, jailed him for six weeks.

They also bound him over to keep the peace for six months.