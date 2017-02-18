The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are investigating after a suspected assault and a fire at a Lindley hair salon on Saturday morning.

The ambulance service was called to Marcus Sewell’s shop in Acre Street at 9.20am to reports of a “concern for safety”. A man, believed to be in his 40s, was inside and is thought to have been assaulted.

There had also been a fire inside, which caused smoke damage to the premises. The fire brigade was called but the fire was out when crews arrived.

It is understood the man was taken to Leeds General Infirmary suffering from the effects of breathing in smoke.

Watch commander Julian King, of Huddersfield Fire Station , said the fire was out when crews arrived.

He said some plastic had been on fire and there was significant smoke damage.

Mr King said fire service investigators were working with police to determine how the fire had started.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said they were called to reports of a “concern for safety” and added: “Officers arrived and found a male, believed to be in his 40s, who had been assaulted.

“The property also had some damage caused to it consistent with fire damage. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident.”