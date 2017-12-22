Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has tragically died after being hit by a bus in Calderdale.

The 49-year-old was getting off the bus on Halifax Road in Shelf, near Brighouse, before he was hit last night (Thurs).

Emergency services were called to the scene near to the Esso garage at 6.17pm and fire services from Cleckheaton rescue unit assisted in lifting the bus to free the man from underneath.

Sadly, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A crew member from Cleckheaton fire station said: “He had been a passenger and got off the bus before he was hit by it. Sadly, he was pronounced dead before crews turned out.”

Halifax Road remained closed last night as police investigated the scene. The road reopened just before 11pm.