A man has been given a suspended prison sentence after indecent images of children and pornography involving animals were found on computer equipment seized from his Huddersfield home.

Richard Walters prosecuting told Leeds Crown Court today (Friday) police executed a search warrant at the address of Abdul Rehman on December 18, 2015 when three computers were seized.

Interviewed before they were examined, Rehman denied having any illegal images of children and said he was not into “child porn.”

The equipment was then checked and such images were subsequently found on a laptop and a Dell tower. There were 10 indecent images of children and 51 movies at Category A, the most serious, seven still images and 38 movies at Category B and seven still and 28 moving at Category C.

Mr Walters said in addition 489 prohibited images involving animation were found and 105 extreme pornography involving animals.

Rehman was again interviewed and said he had bought the computer second hand a couple of years earlier implying some material might have been already on it. He said he did look at adult pornography and sometimes Pop ups would appear.

Adam Birkby, representing Rehman, said his explanation to the probation service about a lack of knowledge over the illegality of the images was “frankly ridiculous.”

They had indicated a willingness to work with him about his views which would be better rehabilitation than immediate prison.

He said Rehman, a man of previous good character, was in poor health. He had not worked since 1998 because of kidney failure and since his second kidney transplant just before Christmas last year he was still on medication and making regular trips to hospital. He was also diabetic.

Rehman, 62 of Belmont Street, Highfields admitted three charges of possessing indecent images and one each of possessing prohibited images and extreme pornography.

He was sentenced to 12 months in prison suspended for two years with 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days and ordered to register as a sex offender for five years.

Judge James Spencer QC told him. “You have pleaded guilty to serious crimes, whether you accept that or not that is the case.

“You must not look at this material, it is illegal.”

He said he was not going to jail him immediately because of his health and previous good character but warned him he would go to prison if he repeated the offending.