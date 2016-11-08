Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of murdering Yorkshire schoolgirl Lindsay Rimer 22 years ago.

Lindsay, 13, as last seen on November 7 1994 when she went to buy cornflakes from a shop in Hebden Bridge.

Her body was found in April 1995 in the Rochdale Canal by two canal workers.

A 63-year-old man from Bradford was arrested this afternoon on suspicion of the murder of teenager. He is currently being questioned by detectives in police custody.

The arrest came only days after a fresh appeal for information was issued by West Yorkshire Police.

Detectives from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team have been leading the investigation.

Last year Lindsay’s older sister Kate Rimer appealed for information to help catch the killer.