A man who moved to Pakistan without telling his wife bombarded her with unwanted phone calls – after returning two years later to find that she had moved on.

Nazia Ditta told how her obsessed ex-husband Javaid Iqbal had ruined her life by refusing to let go.

He repeatedly called demanding to know more about her new relationship – and threatened to find and kill her new partner.

The harassment came despite the 61-year-old suddenly moving to Pakistan in 2012 after a 15-year relationship with Ms Ditta, Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard.

Alex Bozman, prosecuting, said: “He just disappeared without warning or telling her.

“She said he told her parents he wasn’t coming back and to move on with her life.

“That’s what she did and, when he returned around June 2014, the harassment began.

“She said he didn’t like the fact that she’d moved on and created a decent life for herself.”

Iqbal, of Spen Valley Road in Ravensthorpe, started turning up at his ex’s Dewsbury home, got a key and created problems.

Then the phone calls to both Ms Ditta and her new partner Amir Hussain started, the Huddersfield court heard.

She said that his behaviour had dragged her down “emotionally and psychologically”, created problems within her relationship and caused her to seek help from her GP for depression.

Ms Ditta said in a personal victim impact statement: “I’m in a new relationship now and that’s been affected because of contact by Iqbal.

“Enough is enough. He’s harassed me enough now and needs to leave me alone to get on with my life.”

Iqbal pleaded guilty to two charges of harassment dated between October 1, 2016 and December 31 the same year.

In one phone call he made to Mr Hussain, Iqbal threatened: “I know where you live and where you are – I will come and kill you.”

Iqbal claimed that he had been ringing regarding the welfare of his son after the boy called him complaining that his mum wasn’t providing him with food.

He did, however, acknowledge that he shouldn’t have made such a large volume of calls to his ex-wife.

Magistrates told Iqbal they hoped that the criminal proceedings against him would make him realise that his behaviour must stop.

They made a two-year restraining order banning him from contacting his ex-wife and her new partner.

Iqbal must also pay £85 court costs and £20 victim surcharge.