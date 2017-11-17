Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has appeared in court accused of stealing tea bags from the back of a delivery driver’s van as he slept.

The alleged offence occurred at an industrial park in Pheasant Drive, Batley, on November 18.

While the driver of the Culina Logistics vehicle was sleeping, Kevin Gallagher allegedly removed packets Tetley Tea Bags.

Upon arrest he was allegedly found with a Stanley knife, torch and walkie talkie, items believed to have been used in the course of the theft.

The 44-year-old pleaded not guilty to charges of theft from a motor vehicle, going equipped for theft and possession of a bladed article.

The trial will take place at the Huddersfield court on February 8.

In the meantime Gallagher, also of Partridge Crescent, is banned from entering the industrial park.