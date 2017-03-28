Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The man convicted of murdering Hepworth backpacker Peter Falconio in Australia’s outback more than 11 years ago could be innocent, it has been claimed.

Bradley John Murdoch , 59, is serving a life sentence for murdering Mr Falconio on the side of the Stuart Highway in July 2001.

But a former lawyer, Andrew Fraser, who has studied the case for eight years and his colleague, Victor Susman, both claimed on Channel 10 show The Project he is not guilty.

The duo say they have enough evidence to put a petition of mercy to the Northern Territory Government. This would mean the conviction would be quashed and he would face a new trial.

The murder was witnessed by Mr Falconio’s girlfriend Joanne Lees , then 27, of Almondbury , who managed to escape from the killer by hiding in the scrub.

Murdoch’s trial was told he flagged down the backpacking couple at around 7.30pm on the road north of Alice Springs – before killing Falconio, 28, and trying to kidnap Miss Lees.

His body has never been found. Miss Lees managed to escape and hide in the scrub until daylight where she got help from a passing truck driver. Her evidence was key to convicting Murdoch, as she was the only witness to the crime.

But Mr Fraser says that despite the court’s findings there is “hole after hole” in the evidence – enough to indicate Murdoch could be innocent.