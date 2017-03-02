Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This is the man in court today accused of owning an alleged dangerous dog which attacked and killed former lollipop man David Ellam.

Aaron Joseph, 29, of Riddings Road, Sheepridge, appeared before Kirklees magistrates in Huddersfield for the first time.

Mr Ellam was attacked as he walked his own Yorkshire terrier, Rolo, outside his home in Sheepridge.

Mr Ellam, 52, was bitten as he tried to protect Rolo from another dog in Riddings Road on August 15 last year.

A big Huddersfield Town fan, Mr Ellam was rushed to hospital but died later from his injuries.

(Photo: West Yorkshire Police)

The dog allegedly involved in the incident on Riddings Road, a multiple-cross Staffordshire Bull terrier named Alex, has since been destroyed.

Joseph is charged with owning a dog dangerously out of control and causing injury resulting in death.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

He faces an additional charge of possession of cannabis from the same date.

Joseph spoke only to confirm his personal details, watched silently by Mr Ellam’s family and friends from the public gallery of Courtroom One.

District Judge Michael Fanning dealt with the hearing in the absence of Joseph’s solicitor after she arrived at court late.

He didn’t take pleas to the charges and told him to instruct his solicitor to notify the court of what these will be within seven days.

Mr Fanning told him: “These are matters which will be dealt with by the Crown Court because this court’s powers will be inadequate.

“I’m not going to take your plea until you’ve had legal advice.”

Joseph will first appear at Leeds Crown Court for a plea and case management hearing on March 30.

In the meantime his bail conditions include a ban on keeping any dog, residence at his given address and that he does not contact Mr Ellam’s family or partner.

Mr Ellam’s family decided to comment following the brief hearing at the Huddersfield court.