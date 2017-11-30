Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man accused of repeatedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend has appeared in court.

Ian Muchmore, of Moorside Road in Kirkheaton, was before Kirklees Magistrates’ Court via a video link from Doncaster Prison.

The 20-year-old was arrested after his former girlfriend of two weeks complained that he assaulted her three times between October 1 and 15.

During one of the alleged attacks he is said to have called her “a whore” and then punched her in the eye during an argument in the street.

Muchmore denies all of the charges and his trial will be held at the Huddersfield court on December 14.

Magistrates agreed to release Muchmore provided that he complies with strict bail conditions in the meantime.

He must live and sleep out of the area at an address in Smallwood Road, Dewsbury.

Muchmore is banned from going within 100 metres of the complainant’s home in Paddock and must not enter Huddersfield except for when he attends prearranged appointments with court and Probation staff.

Magistrates also issued a witness summons compelling the complainant to attend for Muchmore’s trial.