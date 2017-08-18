Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man accused of grabbing a woman’s bottom at a Huddersfield nightclub declared: “I don’t need a lawyer.”

The alleged sexual assault took place at the Camel Club in the early hours of July 8.

The victim was approached by Ismail Idris as she headed towards the female toilets, Kirklees magistrates were told at a previous hearing.

There he allegedly squeezed her buttocks forcibly and ran his fingers between her legs.

The 24-year-old is then alleged to have headed into the female toilets where the victim challenged him about his behaviour.

Idris, of no fixed address, faces trial at the Huddersfield court on September 4.

He appeared before magistrates via a video link from HMP Leeds.

He was aided throughout the proceedings by an Arabic interpreter but had no legal representation after firing his solicitor because he didn’t like her.

Speaking with the interpreter’s help, he said: “I don’t need any lawyer, I will represent myself.

“I will be my own solicitor.”

Magistrates remanded him into custody ahead of his trial date next month.