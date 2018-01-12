Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Dewsbury man accused of sexually abusing boys has made his first appearance at crown court.

Shaun Parkin, of Castle Street in Thornhill near Dewsbury, admitted four counts of sexual assaults against the boys, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

But 51-year-old denied three counts of rape and five counts of sexual assault against them.

The alleged offences took place between 2005 and 2017.

Parkin, who is currently in custody, appeared in Leeds Crown Court on Thursday via video link from HMP Leeds in Armley for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

When one of the more recent charges was put to him, Parkin deliberated before pleading guilty, adding: “Sorry, I could not make my mind up on that one.”

His trial was listed for May 29.