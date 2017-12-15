Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man had acid thrown in his face after answering a knock at his door.

The man, in his 30s, had the substance thrown at him at a house in Pellon, Halifax, on Friday morning.

Emergency services were called shortly before 6am and rushed to the scene. Police say his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Firefighters, who were first on the scene, said they had to lean the man over outside while washing his face with water so the acid wouldn’t get on the rest of his body.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

A crew member from Halifax Fire Station said: “There was no obvious burn marks on him.

“We had to lean him over outside as inside was still contaminated, and followed protocol on what to do after an acid attack. We washed his face off with water while he was leaned over so the acid wouldn’t fall down onto the rest of his body. Then we got him back inside and washed him in his bathroom.

“We were at the scene for a couple of hours.”

West Yorkshire Police confirmed they attended the address on Sandhall Green after the initial call at 5.45am. The substance is currently unknown and an investigation has been launched.

Det Insp Craig Lord of Halifax CID said: “This appears to be an isolated incident and our early enquiries are ongoing.

“I would appeal for anyone who may have been in the area who has seen or heard anything, or anyone who may have any information to come forward.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police via 101 quoting log 225 of December 15.