Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has admitted to a horror crash in Birkby which killed a heavily pregnant woman’s unborn child.

The smash, which involved eight people travelling in two cars, happened on the evening of March 17 last year.

One of the women seriously hurt in the crash was 33-weeks pregnant and the child could not be saved.

Mark Smith, 36, appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court via a video link from HMP Leeds.

He indicated a guilty plea to three charges of causing serious injury by driving his Ford Focus dangerously.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

Smith, of no fixed address, also admitted to a charge of perverting the course of public justice.

This relates to him denying that he was the driver involved in the collision during the police interview and repeatedly blaming another man.

The crash happened at 7.30pm when two cars collided with each other on St John’s Road with the junction of Blacker Road in the centre of Birkby.

Firefighters, police and ambulances rushed to the scene of the accident and several people had to be cut out of the vehicles.

Alex Bozman, prosecuting, said: “A 33-week-old unborn child lost its life as a result of this incident.

“I would be inviting the court to send this up to crown court in any event.”

The baby’s mother suffered multiple injuries herself and was rushed to Leeds General Infirmary as was a second woman.

A third victim, a man, was also seriously injured and two children had to be rescued from the back of one of the cars.

Magistrates formally sent Smith, currently a serving prisoner, to Leeds Crown Court where he will first appear on March 23.

He was remanded in custody and will make his crown court appearance via a prison video link.