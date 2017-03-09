Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A driver fled from police after they tried to speak with them over an alleged drug deal, a court heard.

Mohammed Shahid, 24, allegedly drove dangerously through various roads as he headed from Milnsbridge to Birkby.

He appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court where he pleaded not guilty to charges of dangerous driving and using a vehicle without insurance.

Prosecutor Bill Astin said that the incident happened on February 8 after police approached Shahid’s Toyota.

Shahid then allegedly drove off, speeding in 30mph areas, ignoring give way and no entry signs and failing to stop for police twice.

Mr Astin added that a long police chase was involved and other road users were put at risk.

Deputy District Judge Chris Johnson declined jurisdiction and committed the case to Leeds Crown Court.

Shahid, of Moorlands Crescent in Oakes, will first appear there on April 6.