A man has been given a suspended prison sentence after more than 100 indecent images of children were found on his computer equipment.

Leeds Crown Court heard when police seized electronic devices at an address in Huddersfield last August where Ian Drinkwater was then living, he accepted he had viewed some “iffy” images of children on the internet.

When the items were examined 28 images at Category A, the most serious were found, along with 49 images at Category B and 46 at Category C. Most of them were of girls aged four to 13, David McGonigal, prosecuting, told the court. Nine images of extreme pornography were also discovered.

Catherine Duffy, representing Drinkwater, said he had never been in any trouble before and was genuinely remorseful and ashamed of what he had done.

Drinkwater, 65, now of Stafford Avenue, Halifax admitted three charges of possessing indecent images and one of extreme pornography and was given a 12 month prison sentence suspended for two years with 30 rehabilitation activity days and 150 hours unpaid work.

He was also ordered to register as a sex offender for 10 years.

Judge Robin Mairs told him: “These are real children who are suffering because people like you want to watch these images.”