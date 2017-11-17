Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has denied the murder of his stepfather at their home in Huddersfield but has admitted killing him.

Wayne Thornton, 52, appeared over a video link to Leeds Crown Court this morning (Friday) and pleaded not guilty to the murder of John Uttley at Royds Avenue, Paddock, on June 28 this year.

When a second charge of manslaughter was put to him he said guilty.

The court heard his defence will be that he had a loss of self-control.

The body of 79-year-old Mr Uttley was discovered after Thornton went to Huddersfield police station.

A post mortem later revealed he had died from head injuries.

Pleas had not been entered at earlier hearings at which a trial date was set.

Judge Geoffrey Marson QC told him: “Your trial will take place on December 4 and in the meantime you will have to remain in custody.”

The trial is estimated to last five days.

Mr Utley, who lived with his wife Louise, had a daughter, Nadine, and two stepsons.