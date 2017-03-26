Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An 86-year-old man was injured after a tussle with an intruder at his Fenay Bridge home.

The victim, who has not been named, had been out for fish and chips at lunchtime on Saturday when he returned to his house to find a stranger inside.

He shouted at the man and as he tried to escape they became involved in a struggle.

The elderly man has been left with bruising to his arm, following the incident at 12.50pm in Station Road.

The burglar got away with some of his cash and jewellery of sentimental value.

Detectives from Huddersfield CID are hunting a teenager or a man in his early 20s.

He is described as white, of medium build with short, dark hair and was wearing dark clothing.

Anybody who saw someone of that description acting suspiciously is asked to contact Huddersfield CID via the police non-emergency line 101.