The family of a man who was stabbed in Fartown have said he is recovering in hospital.

The victim, named locally as 41-year-old Leon Smith, was injured after tackling a group of men in Fartown on Sunday afternoon.

The air ambulance was called to his aid and he was transported to Leeds General Infirmary.

His partner, who did not wish to be named, said: “He’s still in hospital. I’m going to visit him again later. He is recovering but doctors haven’t said if he’ll make a full recovery yet, it’s too early to say.”

Meanwhile West Yorkshire Police are continuing to investigate the incident which unfolded when the a group of reportedly made the attempt to steal from Mr Smith’s son on Pollard Street at around 4.30pm on Sunday.

Mr Smith was then stabbed behind a bank on Bradford Road.

Three men have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in custody.

Police enquiries are ongoing and detectives are urging anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area between 4.30pm and 5pm to please get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kirklees CID on 101.