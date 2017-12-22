Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A burglar was confronted as he stole from a Batley house, a court heard.

Kirklees magistrates were told that the break-in happened at an address in Burley Walk on August 2.

Simon Jennings allegedly entered through an unlocked door and was confronted by the victims’ 21-year-old son as he came downstairs.

Jennings is alleged to have then left, taking with him a birthday card and £20 cash.

The 30-year-old, of no fixed address, gave no indication of plea to the charge.

Magistrates committed the case to Leeds Crown Court on January 18.

He was remanded into custody as he is a serving prisoner at HMP Humber.