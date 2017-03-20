Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 26-year-old man appeared in court this morning following an allegation of raping a 21-year-old woman in Huddersfield over the weekend.

Daniel Firth from Bradford was charged with rape after she claimed she was the victim of a serious sexual assault in Beech Street, Paddock .

The woman says she was assaulted at 3am on Saturday.

A white tent was put up at an area of Beech Street where the incident is said to have taken place by police and that part of the street sealed off with blue and white tape.

A police officer stood outside and protected the scene.

The victim is being supported by specially trained officers and cannot be named for legal reasons.

The defendant appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court this morning and was remanded in custody.