A Good Samaritan had his arm trapped in a car door when he tried to remove a drink-driver’s keys after she crashed into a wall in Skelmanthorpe.

Simon Aspinall struggled to wrestle the car keys from Julie Burns as she repeatedly attempted to drive away following the smash.

The 48-year-old then refused to co-operate with police station breath tests.

Kirklees magistrates banned her from driving for five years after she pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

Prosecutor Andy Wills said that the incident started at 1pm on November 19 as Mr Aspinall was waiting at traffic lights on Shelley Woodhouse Lane, Shelley.

In front of his vehicle was Burns’ Suzuki and this set off at a very slow pace when the lights changed.

Mr Wills said: “The driver appeared very hesitant then accelerated away through the traffic lights, increasing her speed.”

Mr Aspinall followed Burns onto Ponker Lane in Skelmanthorpe where she hit a wall.

Mr Wills told magistrates: “The vehicle almost overturned but it came to a rest on all four wheels.

“There was collision debris in the path and Mr Aspinall stopped his car to offer assistance.

“The driver was trying to restart the vehicle and this was lunging forward and stalling.”

Mr Aspinall opened the car door, could smell alcohol on the 48-year-old’s breath and immediately called police.

Mr Wills added: “He tried to remove the keys from the ignition but these were snatched from his hand by the defendant.

“Then she shut the door on his arm and he thought the keys went underneath the vehicle in the brief tussle.

“But they fell into the footwell and she again tried to start the vehicle.”

This time Mr Aspinall was able to successfully remove the car keys from Burns and kept hold of these until police arrived.

They found Burns, of Lane Hackings Green in Lower Cumberworth, very much the worse for wear and falling to the ground as she tried to retrieve her keys.

Burns was arrested but then refused to comply with the breath test, claiming she was anxious and had done everything that police had asked of her.

She had a previous conviction for refusing to provide a breath test, magistrates heard.

Burns said that she had drunk two bottles of wine the night before and been on her way to top up her electricity when the crash happened.

She told magistrates: “I don’t remember it. I woke up and was being prodded by the gentleman.

“I should not have got into the car, I intend to sell it so I’ve got no excuse.”

As well as banning her from the road, magistrates sentenced her to a community order with 20 days of rehabilitative activities.

Burns also has to pay a £120 fine, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.