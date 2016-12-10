Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of impersonating a police officer. He is now being held in custody.

Police officers began investigating after a member of the public was stopped yesterday (Friday) by a Volkswagen on Lowerhouses Lane, Lowerhouses , at 11.30am.

Det Insp Seth Robinson of Kirklees CID, said: “I want to hear from anyone requested to stop by a Volkswagen vehicle.”

And he appealed for anyone who has been stopped or been requested to stop by a vehicle in the Kirklees area in the last week to come forward.Officers want to hear from anyone who has been pulled over by a Volkswagen with blue lights in the grille to let them know.

Also, if you were requested to stop, but did not, then officers also want to hear from you.

Call Kirklees CID on 101.