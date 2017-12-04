The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 25-year-old man from Huddersfield has been arrested in connection with an alleged firearms incident last week in Dalton .

Detectives are investigating after gun shots were fired at a young man on a bike outside the Long Lane Convenience Store in Long Lane near the junction of Longfield Avenue at 10.15pm on Thursday.

Police said the 28-year-old victim was on a bike and shots were fired in his direction. He was said to have suffered a minor injury to his arm.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said a man had been arrested and added: “He remains in police custody at this time. Enquiries remain ongoing.”

Last week Det Chief Insp Chris Gibson, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said CCTV and house-to-house enquiries were being made “to establish the full circumstances of the incident.”