A drunk man found lying in the street after being assaulted swore at police as they tried to help him.

Manuel Cabral, 27, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in public.

Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard that police attended at Cross Lane in Primrose Hill late on December 3.

They found Cabral lying at the side of the road and were concerned about his welfare, prosecutor Robert Campbell said.

But when he was asked his name, he swore at the officers.

Mr Campbell said: “The defendant continued to swear and threatened to knock them out.

“He was arrested for being drunk and disorderly when he was charged replied: ‘Not guilty’.”

Jonathan Slawinski, mitigating, explained that Cabral had been out to a party that evening and then visited a shop to buy some more alcohol.

He told the court: “As he was leaving he was assaulted by three males and taken to the floor.

“The males disappeared when police attended.

“He accepts he swore while they were conducting a welfare check and that his behaviour was wrong.”

District Judge Michael Fanning fined Cabral, of Rashcliffe Hill Road in Lockwood, £70.

He also has to pay £85 prosecution costs and £30 victim surcharge.