A Huddersfield man, arrested in an armed police swoop on Saturday, remains in custody on suspicion of shooting a woman in Lancashire.

The 25-year-old was still being quizzed on suspicion of attempted murder by Lancashire Police following the shooting in Morecambe on December 2.

A 21-year-old man and two woman, aged 25 and 27, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, have been released pending further investigations.

The four, all from Huddersfield, were arrested after armed police swoops in and around Almondbury on Saturday afternoon.

The operation involved armed police in BMW 4x4s, some of which were unmarked, and the force helicopter.

Witnesses saw police jump out of their vehicles outside Aujla Mini Market, on Southfield Road .

Other witnesses spotted armed police outside a house on Highlands Avenue shortly afterwards.

The arrests were in connection with the shooting of a 29-year-old woman. She suffered injuries, which were serious but not life-threatening, when she was blasted in the face with a shotgun through her living room window.

Five people – three men and two women – arrested on suspicion of attempted murder at the time of the offence have been bailed pending further enquiries.

Four other men arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply class A drugs have all been released under investigation.