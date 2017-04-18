Alicia Moran found - what we know so far

Missing Huddersfield girl Alicia Moran has been found safe and well - and a man who was with her has been arrested on suspicion of child abduction.

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed tonight that Alicia, 14, was found this afternoon in Bristol and will be returned to her parents.

A police spokesman said a man had been arrested in Bristol. The man's age has not been disclosed.

Alicia’s mum Gemma Watson confirmed on Facebook that her daughter, who disappeared on Easter Sunday, was safe.

There had been sightings of Alicia in Manchester where she was caught on CCTV holding hands with a man.

Alicia’s mum posted on Facebook: “Alicia Moran has been found safe and well - no more information yet, will update when we know more. Thank you for all your help.”

Friends, family and well-wishers said they were delighted by the news.

One said: “Oh thank god! Amazing news.”