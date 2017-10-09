The video will start in 8 Cancel

Police investigating an alleged firebomb attack on a family car have arrested a man.

Nataliee Simpson’s Peugeot 206 was torched in a shocking attack caught on CCTV. It happened late on Tuesday night last week outside her home in Dewsbury Moor. Her three young sons slept just yards away.

Officers have since questioned a man over the fire, which has left Nataliee’s sons traumatised and destroyed some of their possessions which had been left in the car.

Flames set fire to a hedge and could have spread to Nataliee’s home.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson and has been released pending further investigation.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting crime reference 13170460425.