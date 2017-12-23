Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after reports a woman had been stabbed.

Police swooped on the Oakwell Motel in Low Lane, Birstall, near Batley, yesterday and arrested a 35-year-old man.

Earlier, at just after 11am, police were called to Baker Street in Morley to reports a woman had been slashed.

The victim, a 41-year-old woman, was treated at the scene by paramedics. She was taken to hospital where she remains in a “serious but stable” condition.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said the 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder at the motel at around 1pm. He remains in police custody.

Forensic examination is taking place at the scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Leeds District CID via 101 quoting 13170596462.