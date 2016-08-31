A man involved in an early morning confrontation with his former partner ended up getting a beating himself with a group kicking him on the ground, a court heard.

Craig Anthony Roberts was separated at the time from his girlfriend but met her by chance near a taxi office in Huddersfield town centre around 4.30am on April 24.

Nicholas Adlington prosecuting told Leeds Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday) they ended up having a row with her pushing him away and him punching her, splitting her lip.

Roberts who had been drinking then became aggressive to others in the area who tried to intervene and he went into GT Taxis in Lord Street and picked up a table which he threw outside.

He had taken his top off and then began exchanging punches outside with another man who had also taken his top off. But a group then joined that man and they “dispensed summary justice”.

Mr Adlington said Roberts was put to the ground where they surrounded him kicking and stamping on him “and of all those involved he came off the worse.”

The court heard Roberts had a “volatile relationship” with his partner and she had told a probation officer she started the violence that night by hitting him in the face. He knew he had to change to ensure a future for them and was willing to work with probation to do so.

Leeds Crown Court

Andrew Espley representing him said “drink played a huge factor in what happened that night.” Roberts accepted he had not behaved well but none of the other people who assaulted him been charged. “There is a sense of injustice prevailing

though he acknowledges his behaviour to have been awful.”

He had an unattractive record including some football violence in the past but had a job as a machine operator and had moved away from those he involved himself with in the past. “He is very sorry indeed for what he did.”

Roberts, 31 of Sheepridge Road, Huddersfield admitted affray.

Jailing him for 12 months Judge Sally Cahill QC said: “You were seriously in drink that night when you met your ex-partner and having heard about your relationship it seems to me to be a very toxic one.”

Having taken his top off and caused trouble in the taxi office he instigated further violence but ended up on the receiving end.

Judge Cahill said his record showed similar behaviour in the past. “All I can do is lock you up yet again until you come out and decide to stop behaving in this manner.”