A man who assaulted a “rude and childish” teenage girl said he feared that she was going to strike him first.

Graham Walland, 44, pleaded guilty to the offence when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

The incident happened while Walland, of Tudor Street in Linthwaite, was visiting another address on March 8.

He got into an argument with the teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, due to her child-like behaviour.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman told magistrates: “He made a gesture towards her as he thought she was acting rudely.

“Then he saw her shadow and her arms out and thought that she was going to strike him.

“So he pulled her arm back, she fell into a wall and injuries were sustained.”

Magistrates were told that the girl suffered friction burns, sore cheeks, cut lips and scaring to her nose as a result of the assault.

Sonia Kidd, mitigating, explained that her client initially denied the offence as he believed that he had been acting in lawful defence of himself.

She said: “He’s made a hand gesture in front of him because he thought she was acting like a child and she’s made the same gesture towards him.

“He has seen her hands at the side of his head and his belief was that she was going to strike him.

“Mr Walland accepts that by virtue of his size and actions he’s gone too far and she’s caught her face while falling.”

Magistrates gave Walland a two-year conditional discharge, meaning that he will not be punished if he stays out of trouble for this period.

He will still have to pay £100 compensation to the victim.