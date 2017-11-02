Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has gone on trial accused of unlawful wounding after his former ‘bodybuilding’ friend was left with a hole in his cheek during an incident.

Donald Dube, 26, of Sheepridge, told a jury that he had fallen out with Oscar Chibuye last year.

When they met at a house in Denfield Avenue, Halifax, in December his former friend had become aggressive towards him.

Dube claimed that the complainant wanted him to fight, but in a police interview he described Mr Chibuye as “a bodybuilder” and said he was scared of him.

Both men were told to leave the house and Dube said when he went outside the complainant grabbed him in a sort of headlock and dragged him over to a car.

Dube, of Tenters Grove, claimed he was pushed backwards onto the vehicle and said Mr Chibuye had his hands round his neck “strangling” him.

He told the jury that he was trying to get the complainant off him because of the pain in his neck, but he couldn’t remember if he had slapped Mr Chibuye in the face to get him to release him.

The prosecution has alleged that Dube was the aggressor during the incident and he had slapped Mr Chibuye on the left cheek causing a wound to his face which required four stitches.

In his police interview Dube said he thought he had a Yale key in his hand at the time and claimed to have “lashed out” in self defence.

Prosecutor Robert Galley told the jury at Bradford Crown Court that Mr Chibuye could feel air coming through the hole which had been left in his cheek and paramedics were called after a passing police car was flagged down.

Dube, who has no previous convictions, has pleaded not guilty to the charge of unlawful wounding.

The trial continues.