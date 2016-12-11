The video will start in 8 Cancel

A main Huddersfield road was shut off after a pedestrian was badly hurt.

Police sealed off Trinity Street near Greenhead Park on Saturday night after a pedestrian was knocked over by a Toyota Yaris.

Most of the road was closed to motorists for several hours following the accident at 6.40pm with buses having to find alternative routes.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “A 43-year-old man was taken to Leeds General Infirmary to receive treatment for a fractured rib and a broken leg.

“His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening but he is having a scan today. “

And at 5pm on Saturday a 13-year-old boy was hurt in a road accident as crowds left the John Smith’s Stadium following Huddersfield Town’s 2-1 victory over Bristol City.

The pedestrian was in an accident with an Audi at the junction of Bradley Mills and Leeds Road. Luckily he suffered only a graze to his leg.

The spokesman added: “The driver remained at the scene. Enquiries are continuing.”