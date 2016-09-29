Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Man badly hurt in tractor accident in Calderdale

  • Updated
  • By

Yorkshire Air Ambulance called to a field in Greetland

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance
The Yorkshire Air Ambulance

A man was badly hurt after he became trapped under a tractor.

The man was cutting grass in a field at Greetland when the tractor overturned and landed on top of him at 5.30pm today.

Fast response paramedics were first on the scene and managed to pull him clear from the tractor before firefighters arrived.

He was treated at the scene before being flown by the Yorkshire Air Ambulance to hospital.

He was pulling a trailer which was cutting the grass and it is believed the tractor may have toppled over on an embankment.

The accident happened in a field off School Street in the village just behind Greetland Academy School.

The man’s condition is not yet known.

Today's top stories

We love our clap banners Rape gang jailed Robin Hood's grave Abuse for redheads
1 of 4

Previous Articles

Deadline for Huddersfield Town's latest Keep It Up walk looming

Andy Booth's Hillsborough to Home event on Sunday, October 16 covers 23 miles

Related Tags

In The News
Schools
Places
Calderdale
Greetland
Organisations
Yorkshire Air Ambulance

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

  1. Huddersfield
    Tree crashes down onto two cars in Huddersfield Road
  2. Lockwood
    Lockwood tip fire: Albert Street to close today as shocking pictures of rubbish mound revealed
  3. Ford
    Man seriously injured in collision at accident blackspot in Scapegoat Hill
  4. Kingsgate
    First look round Huddersfield's new TK Maxx store
  5. Lockwood
    Albert Street closure: Alternative routes for commuters as fire crews close road

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent