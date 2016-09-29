Man badly hurt in tractor accident in Calderdale

A man was badly hurt after he became trapped under a tractor.

The man was cutting grass in a field at Greetland when the tractor overturned and landed on top of him at 5.30pm today.

Fast response paramedics were first on the scene and managed to pull him clear from the tractor before firefighters arrived.

He was treated at the scene before being flown by the Yorkshire Air Ambulance to hospital.

He was pulling a trailer which was cutting the grass and it is believed the tractor may have toppled over on an embankment.

The accident happened in a field off School Street in the village just behind Greetland Academy School.

The man’s condition is not yet known.