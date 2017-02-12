Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man was kicked, punched and headbutted in a violent street assault.

The 23-year-old was attacked at 4.45pm on Saturday at Queen Street, Ravensthorpe.

Det Insp George Bardell, of Huddersfield CID, said three Asian men had assaulted the victim and stolen cash from his pocket.

He said: “The victim was walking from a ginnel when he was approached by three males.

“One got him in a headlock and he has been headbutted, punched and kicked.

“We appeal for anyone who saw the incident occur, who is willing to assist us, to come forward.”

Police sealed off nearby Sackville Street, at a similar time on Saturday, with forensics officers brought in.

It is thought a second incident was uncovered by police as they attended the scene of the assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Huddersfield CID via 101.

