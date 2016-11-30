Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man suffered an horrific attack in Dewsbury Railway Station in the early hours of the morning only to have his assailant return minutes later and repeat the violence.

Leeds Crown Court heard the 62-year-old victim Timothy Whelan went to the station with a friend Andrew Mitchell just after 5am on July 2, one waiting for a train the other a taxi.

They passed William Beckett who was with another man and Mr Whelan asked if he could buy a cigarette from him.

It was not known what was said to start the violence but having passed by, CCTV captured Beckett returning and attacking Mr Whelan.

Jailing Beckett yesterday for a total of six years eight months, Judge Christopher Batty said: “He didn’t offer you any violence, there was no element of self-defence in this.

“He had clearly got under your skin. You went back and began to punch him and punch him and punch him to his face. Having dragged him to the floor you then turned your attentions to his friend and dragged him to the floor.

“You then went back to the complainant and kicked him repeatedly in his kidneys before kicking him to his head.”

The judge said that attack was bad enough but it did not end there. Having walked away and left the station, seven to eight minutes later he returned and threw the injured Mr Whelan against a wall.

He added: “You then pulled him back down to the floor and you stamped on his head nine times.”

The judge said because of the “savage” nature of the attack he had clearly intended more serious harm than actually happened and it was only good fortune Mr Whelan had not suffered brain damage.

“He could have been left with life-changing injuries,” the judge added.

Carmel Pearson, prosecuting, told the court that Mr Whelan suffered a broken arm and dislocated shoulder. He had to have an operation and months later was still taking painkillers and had some movement problems with his shoulder.

Beckett, 31 of Springfield Terrace, Dewsbury admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Mr Whelan and common assault to Mr Mitchell.

Adam Birkby, representing him, said he accepted his actions were unprovoked and unjustifiable and he could not explain them or why he had returned.

Mr Birkby said: “He is deeply ashamed of himself. He is in all other respects a fundamentally decent human being who is proud of his skills as a joiner and furniture maker.”