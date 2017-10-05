Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been given a community order for carrying a metal cosh to a neighbour’s flat in Deighton.

Alun Jones prosecuting told Leeds Crown Court yesterday (wed) that Michael Blake had previously been friendly with the occupant of the address in Keldregate but that was no longer the case by February 10 this year.

On that date he was seen walking from his address on a grassed area to the other flat and once there words were exchanged with the occupant “and there were some unpleasant things said” in front of two other people who were present.

Blake produced the extendable metal cosh or asp but it was accepted he did not threaten anybody with it or brandish it but those present could see what it was, said Mr Jones.

Chloe Fairley, representing Blake, said he had a record in his earlier years stemming from his drug addiction but he had not been in trouble for many years having gone on a methadone programme and become clean from drugs.

He had previously worked as a roofer but was currently unemployed. The weapon involved was not his but had been given to him a couple of weeks earlier and he intended to return it. He had not used it to threaten anybody on the day concerned.

Blake, 45 of Keldregate, Deighton, admitted having an offensive weapon and was given a 12 month community order with 80 hours unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay £200 prosecution costs.

Judge Geoffrey Marson QC said: “It is enormously to your credit you have put drug habit behind you and kept yourself effectively out of trouble since 2002.”

He said it was a serious matter to have a weapon in public but he could avoid a jail term on this occasion.