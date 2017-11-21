Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man banned from communicating with council housing staff has appeared in court after breaching his court order.

The restraining order was made due to ongoing issues between David Hubbard and staff from Kirklees Neighbourhood Housing.

The 52-year-old was banned from contacting workers, except via letter, or attending at council offices in the town.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

He breached this order when on July 17 he walked into Civic Centre 3 in Market Street, Huddersfield, and shouted at staff.

Hubbard, of Caldercliffe Road in Berry Brow, was as punishment sentenced to a six-week curfew.

He breached this order when he failed to make himself available for the installation of the electronic monitoring equipment on various dates.

Magistrates gave Hubbard a 12-month conditional discharge but told him that he will still have to pay £20 victim surcharge.