Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man ignored an order designed to keep him out of an area of Huddersfield renowned for anti-social behaviour – because he was desperate for the toilet.

Desmond Ryan was banned from St Peter’s Gardens in the town by a Criminal Behaviour Order made last October.

The two-year order is designed tackle problem drinkers like Ryan from congregating in the area next to St Peter’s Church.

However the 59-year-old was found in breach of it on February 3, Kirklees magistrates were told.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman explained that a Police Community Support Officer saw Ryan, of Whitehead Lane in Primrose Hill, in the location.

He was detained and arrested and pleaded guilty to breaching the order.

Magistrates were that Ryan previously breached the CBO last November when he was caught holding an open container filled with alcohol.

Marnat Ali, mitigating, explained that his client had a problem with his bowels and was taking a short cut in order to get to Huddersfield Methodist Mission to use the facilities.

He said: “The CBO prevents individuals from gathering in the location while in drink and that’s what the order is geared towards.

“Mr Ryan isn’t in company with anybody else and not in drink.

“He’s simply making his way through the park and his behaviour wasn’t untoward.

“It’s not the type of behaviour that the order is targeted towards as there’s none of the behaviour that it is designed to tackle.

“That’s Mr Ryan’s greatest mitigation – he was caught in a very difficult situation.”

Ryan’s case was adjourned so that he can be assessed for an alcohol treatment order.